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Crash leaves driver dead in Naperville, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

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A driver was killed in a crash in the west Chicago suburb of Naperville this weekend.

Naperville police said at 10:33 p.m. Saturday, first responders were called to Hobson Road and Olsen Drive for a single-car crash. They found a gray 2015 Mercedes-Benz wedged under a tree on the south side of the intersection.

The car was lying on its side and was severely damaged, police said. The driver, who had been the only one in the car, was unresponsive and trapped.

Naperville fire crews found that the driver, a 61-year-old man, was dead.

Police believe the driver was headed south on Olesen Drive toward Hobson Road when the car went off the road, hit a tree, flipped on its side, and landed on a fence, police said.

The Naperville police Traffic Unit responded to investigate, and the intersection where the crash happened was closed until around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information should call the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at 630-420-6117.

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