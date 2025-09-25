Serious crash involving FedEx truck shuts down lanes on Indiana Toll Road
Delays are expected on the Indiana Toll Road after a crash involving a FedEx semi-truck and a pickup truck on Thursday morning.
All eastbound lanes are blocked east of Calumet Avenue as crews work to clear the roadway.
Video from the shows a FedEx semi with severe damage on the median near a badly burned truck. Debris from the crash is blocking lanes.
Kris Habermehl recommends using I-80/90 of U.S. 20 as alternate routes.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Police have not released further details.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.