Serious crash involving FedEx truck shuts down lanes on Indiana Toll Road

Delays are expected on the Indiana Toll Road after a crash involving a FedEx semi-truck and a pickup truck on Thursday morning.

All eastbound lanes are blocked east of Calumet Avenue as crews work to clear the roadway.

Video from the shows a FedEx semi with severe damage on the median near a badly burned truck. Debris from the crash is blocking lanes.

All EB lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are blocked east of Calumet Avenue with a semi on the wall and a pickup that hit debris from the crash & burned. Use 80/94 or US 20.

Kris Habermehl recommends using I-80/90 of U.S. 20 as alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Police have not released further details.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.