Serious crash involving FedEx truck shuts down lanes on Indiana Toll Road

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Delays are expected on the Indiana Toll Road after a crash involving a FedEx semi-truck and a pickup truck on Thursday morning. 

All eastbound lanes are blocked east of Calumet Avenue as crews work to clear the roadway. 

Video from the shows a FedEx semi with severe damage on the median near a badly burned truck. Debris from the crash is blocking lanes. 

Kris Habermehl recommends using I-80/90 of U.S. 20 as alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Police have not released further details. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

