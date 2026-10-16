Crash involving 2 semi trucks leaves 2 injured on I-294 in Hazel Crest, Illinois

Two people were injured in a rollover crash involving two semi trucks on I-294 in Hazel Crest, Illinois, early Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said two semi trucks crashed in the southbound lanes at Dixie Highway just after 4 a.m. Police said the impact of the crash caused one of the trucks to roll over.

ISP said two people were taken to local hospitals with injuries. Their conditons are unknown at this time.

Police said an unknown fluid is leaking on the roadway, and a hazmat team has been called.

A lane is closed on the ramp from I-80 westbound to I-294 southbound as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.