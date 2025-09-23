Crash disrupts Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's west suburbs during Tuesday morning rush

Three lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway were shut down Tuesday morning in Chicago's western suburbs after a crash.

At 7:06 a.m., Illinois State Police were called for a two-unit crash on the eastbound Eisenhower (I-290) at 17th Avenue in Maywood.

State police said no injuries were reported. They did not provide further details about the crash.

At the scene, a car was seen turned on its side. A fire truck was dispatched to respond.

Three lanes were shut down on the eastbound Eisenhower after the crash.