Crash disrupts Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's west suburbs during Tuesday morning rush

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

Three lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway were shut down Tuesday morning in Chicago's western suburbs after a crash.

At 7:06 a.m., Illinois State Police were called for a two-unit crash on the eastbound Eisenhower (I-290) at 17th Avenue in Maywood.

State police said no injuries were reported. They did not provide further details about the crash.

At the scene, a car was seen turned on its side. A fire truck was dispatched to respond.

Three lanes were shut down on the eastbound Eisenhower after the crash.

