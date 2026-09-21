Watch CBS News
Local News

2 injured in crash involving CTA bus in South Shore

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a CTA bus, on the city's South Side Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. South Shore Drive. 

Chicago police said a Kia, driven by a 27-year-old man, was heading eastbound on 72nd Street when it hit a Chrysler SUV heading northbound on S. South Shore Drive. The Chrysler then collided with a CTA bus.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene, where the SUV was left badly damaged.

Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. 

One other person was also taken to the hospital in good condition. 

It is unclear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No further information was released.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue