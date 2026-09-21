2 injured in crash involving CTA bus in South Shore

An investigation is underway after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a CTA bus, on the city's South Side Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. South Shore Drive.

Chicago police said a Kia, driven by a 27-year-old man, was heading eastbound on 72nd Street when it hit a Chrysler SUV heading northbound on S. South Shore Drive. The Chrysler then collided with a CTA bus.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene, where the SUV was left badly damaged.

Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

One other person was also taken to the hospital in good condition.

It is unclear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No further information was released.