Crash-and-grab burglars hit shoe store in Chicago's Logan Square community

Crash-and-grab burglars hit a shoe store in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood early Monday morning.

At 2:56 a.m., police were called for a burglary at a shoe store in the 3400 block of West Diversey Avenue, at the six-way intersection of Milwaukee, Kimball, and Diversey avenues.

Police found the burglars crashed through the front door of the shoe store with a white sport-utility vehicle. They believe multiple burglars took miscellaneous merchandise, the exact nature of which was not specified, and fled the scene in two separate vehicles.

Officers searched the shoe store and found no burglars there.

No one was in custody Monday morning in the burglary. Grand Central Area detectives are investigating.