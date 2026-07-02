Crash-and-grab burglars take ATM from downtown Chicago Circle K store
Burglars crashed a sport-utility vehicle into a convenience store in Chicago's Loop early Thursday morning.
At 4:19 a.m., a group of about four men crashed an SUV into the Circle K at 190 W. Madison St., at the northeast corner of the intersection with Wells Street on the group floor of a parking garage.
The thieves entered the Circle K and damaged an ATM, and then removed it, police said.
The thieves then got into a second vehicle and left, leaving the SUV on the scene, police said.
No one was injured, and no one was in custody as of midday Thursday.