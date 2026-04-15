Crash-and-grab burglars strike 2 Chicago businesses in separate incidents

Less than 24 hours after a crash-and-grab ATM burglary at a BP station in River North, there have been two more such burglaries in Chicago — one on the Northwest Side, the other on the South.

Police said at 2:50 a.m., officers were called for a burglary at a gas station in the 3300 block of North Kimball Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood, just off the Kennedy Expressway.

A witness told police a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle plowed into the front of the gas station, and three men got out, entered the gas station minimart, and stole the ATM.

The second incident happened at 4:49 a.m. at a business in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police said the burglars crashed into the retail business with a dark-colored Jeep, went inside, and also took an ATM.

The burglars left in a different vehicle, leaving the Jeep at the scene, police said.

These incidents came less than a day after crash-and-grab burglars struck at a BP gas station at Chicago Avenue and Wells Street. At 5 a.m. Tuesday, a white Jeep smashed the front doors of the minimart, then backed up and rammed them again.

The burglars took the ATM and left in a different vehicle, police said. The gas station was open at the time and the clerk was working inside.

No one was in custody in any of the incidents as of Wednesday morning.