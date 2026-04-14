Burglars crash into gas station mini-mart in Chicago's River North district, take ATM

Chicago police early Tuesday were investigating a crash-and-grab by thieves using a sport-utility vehicle at a gas station in the River North district.

The BP gas station the burglars targeted was located at the busy intersection of Chicago Avenue and Wells Street.

The gas station clerk said he was working inside just after 5 a.m., when the white Jeep suddenly rammed the front doors twice. The terrifying situation only intensified when another car pulled up.

All the thieves got into the second car, which sped off with the ATM from the gas station, the clerk said. The thieves abandoned the white Jeep that was used to smash the building.

Broken glass and busted doors were all that remained afterward.

A few regulars stopping by for gas and their lottery tickets were shocked and saddened to see the scene. The customers did not want to go on camera, but one bystander had some commentary.

"It sucks. It's a shame," said bystander Johnny Burchfield. "You know, businesses getting hit, prices go up, and at the end, we pay for this damage."

The clerk was shy too, and was likely still processing what happened. He was not hurt.

Information from Chicago police was not immediately available.