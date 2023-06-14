Watch CBS News
Local News

Cradles to Crayons launching 'Gear up for Baby' initiative to help expecting parents

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Cradles to Crayons launching 'Gear up for Baby' initiative to help expecting parents
Cradles to Crayons launching 'Gear up for Baby' initiative to help expecting parents 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Here's a statistic that might shock you: One in three families nationally struggle to provide diapers for their child.

But a local organization is looking to change that.

The nonprofit Cradles to Crayons Chicago is collecting necessary items.

Not just diapers, but wipes, soap, and clothes to make sure little ones in our area have what they need to thrive. The executive director said diapers alone cost $80 to $100 dollars a month for most families.

"And it is causing parents to choose between paying an electricity bill or putting food on the table," said

There are 39 places where you can drop off items for the "Gear Up for Baby" initiative. You can find the one closest to you on Cradles to Crayons.org.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 7:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.