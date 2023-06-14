Cradles to Crayons launching 'Gear up for Baby' initiative to help expecting parents

Cradles to Crayons launching 'Gear up for Baby' initiative to help expecting parents

Cradles to Crayons launching 'Gear up for Baby' initiative to help expecting parents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Here's a statistic that might shock you: One in three families nationally struggle to provide diapers for their child.

But a local organization is looking to change that.

The nonprofit Cradles to Crayons Chicago is collecting necessary items.

Not just diapers, but wipes, soap, and clothes to make sure little ones in our area have what they need to thrive. The executive director said diapers alone cost $80 to $100 dollars a month for most families.

"And it is causing parents to choose between paying an electricity bill or putting food on the table," said

There are 39 places where you can drop off items for the "Gear Up for Baby" initiative. You can find the one closest to you on Cradles to Crayons.org.

We 💜 getting quotes from our partner agencies and from the families we serve. Knowing that we can brighten the day for a child experiencing poverty means everything to us. https://t.co/M2oqjNMxSU #EndClothingInsecurity #nonprofit #testimonial pic.twitter.com/OFJDcwFls1 — Cradles to Crayons Chicago (@C2CChicago) May 6, 2023