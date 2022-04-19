Watch CBS News

CPS's free Pre-K program expands as applications open for upcoming school year

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Public School's free full-day Pre-K education program continues to expand.

Applications for the 2022 to 2023 school year, will open at 9 a.m.

This year, early learning options will be made available to pre-natal moms and families with kids up to five years old.

City leaders said by this fall, the free program will be available in every area of Chicago.

