CPS's free Pre-K program expands as applications open for upcoming school year
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Public School's free full-day Pre-K education program continues to expand.
Applications for the 2022 to 2023 school year, will open at 9 a.m.
This year, early learning options will be made available to pre-natal moms and families with kids up to five years old.
City leaders said by this fall, the free program will be available in every area of Chicago.
