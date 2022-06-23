CPS launching Summer Meals, LunchStop Programs next week

CHICAGO(CBS) – Chicago Public Schools announced Thursday its launch of their Summer Meals and LunchStop programs.

The programs offer free, nutrition-based meals to students and families at various locations throughout the district over the summer break.

"We know that hunger does not go away when school doors close," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. "The summer months can be difficult for families who count on our School Nutrition Program and so we're excited to once again offer a variety of nutritious meals to help alleviate any stress and keep our students healthy and ready to learn as they return to school in late August."

Students in summer school programs will receive free meals through the Summer Food Service Program -- a program administered by the Illinois Board of Education (ISBE) and funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The LunchStop program provides meals to children ages one to 18 – even if they're not enrolled as a CPS student.

The program will run from June 27 to Aug. 12 and will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for breakfast and lunch.

For more information on where to find locations and view the summer menu visit the CPS website.