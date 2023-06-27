CPS teacher accused of using racial slur in social media post

Teacher investigated after apparently using racial slur on social media

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Public Schools teacher is under investigation after a social media post they made apparently used the N-word.

The teacher at Thomas Kelly College Prep, at 4136 S. California Ave. in Brighton Park, is accused of using the word in a personal post.

School rules hold employees possible for information they post online.

CPS released the following statement on the matter:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) aims to provide a safe, welcoming learning environment where all members of our school community feel supported and valued. "The District was recently made aware of a personal social media post that may be associated with a staff member using inappropriate language that does not align with the District's values. The matter will be reviewed and handled in accordance with the District's policies and procedures."