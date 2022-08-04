CPS still looking to fill more than 4,000 open seats in full-day preschool programs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools officials are hoping to get the word out about their district-wide preschool programs as the new school year approaches.

CPS still has 4,000 open seats for full-day preschool. District officials said they're received a little over 20,000 applications citywide for pre-K programs, and enrollment is still open.

The district said they still have thousands of seats open for programs that transition kids from summer into the school year that begins Aug. 22.

School leaders say these programs are critical for early childhood development. The earlier you can get kids in school, the easier that transition will be for them when they move up classrooms in their schools.

CPS says, right now, they still have more than 4,000 open seats for full-day pre-k programs, and about 1,000 seats for half-day programs.

"The programs are awesome, because they provide students with the opportunity to get to know what school is like, if some of them have never been in school, and this will be their first time; but it also allows them the opportunity to develop the social emotional skills that they so need. It's just a foundation. They're given the opportunity to learn through play, and really establish those foundations that are necessary, so that they can be successful as they move further," said Haugan Elementary School assistant principal Melissa Sanchez.

More than 360 public schools in Chicago offer these preschool programs for both summer and the school year, and they are prioritized for those who want to enroll their kids within their own community's school.

To enroll for CPS preschool programs, visit cps.edu/ChicagoEarlyLearning or call 312-229-1690.