Watch CBS News

CPS School Board to vote on fall start time

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPS Board to vote on start date 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CPS School Board could formalize some major changes to the school calendar, trimming summer break.

The proposal up for final vote Wednesday brings students back two weeks before Labor Day. The last day of class would shift to the first week of June.

The proposal would end second quarter before winter break and students would get an entire week off for Thanksgiving.

CBSChicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 23, 2022 / 11:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.