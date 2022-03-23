CPS School Board to vote on fall start time
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CPS School Board could formalize some major changes to the school calendar, trimming summer break.
The proposal up for final vote Wednesday brings students back two weeks before Labor Day. The last day of class would shift to the first week of June.
The proposal would end second quarter before winter break and students would get an entire week off for Thanksgiving.
