Public hearing on Chicago Public Schools proposed budget amendment happening Thursday

A public hearing is set for Thursday for residents to voice how Chicago Public Schools should balance its budget.

The hearing comes before the school board votes on an amended budget next week.

Heading into the first of two hearings this week, it remains unclear where the money will come from to pay for a few big-ticket items on an extremely tight budget.

City Hall and Chicago Public Schools still disagree over whether the school district should make a disputed pension payment in the first place.

At the center of the hearing is a proposed budget of $139 million that was amended by Chicago Public Schools. The proposed budget falls $175 million short of financing pensions for non-teaching staff.

It also may not be enough to cover the cost of a new teacher's contract, which is still being negotiated.

Some city leaders want to repay that $175 million as an advance pension payment by the end of the month. Without it, the city would not have a balanced budget.

Thursday's hearing is the first of two on the proposed amendment. It kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at CPS headquarters downtown.

The school board is set to vote on the budget next week