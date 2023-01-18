CPS hosting job fair at 36th Ward office in Bricktown Square shopping center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools is looking for more substitute teachers, classroom assistants, paraprofessionals, and school nurses.
It's holding a job fair today at the 36th Ward office. 6560 W Fullerton Ave.
That's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Full and part-time positions are available.
You can also apply online at cps.edu/careers.
