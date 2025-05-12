Watch CBS News
Dozen CPS high school students to receive Admiral Lisa Franchetti ROTC scholarship

Dozen CPS high schoolers to receive Admiral Lisa Franchetti ROTC scholarship
A group of Chicago Public High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps students will receive the inaugural scholarship to continue the program in college.

Twelve students will receive the Admiral Lisa Franchetti ROTC scholarship.

The scholarship was launched through a $120,000 gift by Ambassador Rahm Emanuel and his wife, Amy.

The scholarship is named after Franchetti, who was the first woman in history to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

She was also an ROTC graduate.

A special ceremony will be held on Monday at 10:45 a.m. at the Rickover Naval Academy in the Portage Park neighborhood.

