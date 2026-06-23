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CPS holds first budget hearing; CTU wants Illinois lawmakers to convene to fund schools

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

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Tuesday marked the first Chicago Public Schools budget hearing of the summer, as the district faces a $ $733 million shortfall.

This comes as the Chicago Teachers Union is calling on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to call lawmakers back to Springfield. The union said a special session is needed to fund schools fully.

The CTU said children deserve a $1 billion surplus owed to the schools.

Union members said they would gather and speak outside Westinghouse College Prep, 3223 W. Franklin Blvd., around 5 p.m. The public budget feedback session will be held at the school.

As of mid-May, CPS had delivered more than 600 proposals to principals on how to handle the shortfall, and early reporting at the time indicated that the district seemed to be preparing to cut some positions.

Other proposals included a boost in special education funding and, according to Chalkbeat, an increase in student-teacher ratios, as well as eliminating assistant principal positions for schools with fewer than 250 students.

School budgets had to be finalized by June 9. Then later this summer, CPS will present the full budget for fiscal year 2027 to the board. The fiscal year begins on July 1, and the board must approve the budget by Aug. 29. 

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