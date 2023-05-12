CPS debuts new breakfast menu offering nutritious items
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Breakfast is improving at Chicago Public Schools.
This week, CPS debuted its new made-in-house breakfast at Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School.
The food will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays.
It features homemade, nutritious, and popular items - like waffles.
More high schools will get the new food items next year.
