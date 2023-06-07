Chicago Public Schools seniors earned $2 billion in scholarships
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public Schools is celebrating a scholarship milestone for the graduating class of 2023.
"We are here today announcing that the district's projected scholarship total for the class of '23 is more than $2 billion," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.
The principal of Orr Academy School highlighted the fact that Orr's class of 2023 also doubled it's scholarship money to $2.2 million.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.