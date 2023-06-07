Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Public Schools seniors earned $2 billion in scholarships

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Public Schools seniors earned $2 billion in scholarships
Chicago Public Schools seniors earned $2 billion in scholarships 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public Schools is celebrating a scholarship milestone for the graduating class of 2023.

"We are here today announcing that the district's projected scholarship total for the class of '23 is more than $2 billion," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The principal of Orr Academy School highlighted the fact that Orr's class of 2023 also doubled it's scholarship money to $2.2 million.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 6:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.