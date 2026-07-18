Chicago police warn about string of South Side business robberies

Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of robberies on the city's South Side.

The robberies were reported from Tuesday, June 23, with the latest happening on Saturday, July 18, in the South Chicago, South Shore, Calumet Heights, Roseland, Jeffery Manor, Washington Heights, and Englewood neighborhoods.

CPD says in each incident, two to five suspects armed with handguns entered a business and demanded money from the cash registers. Police say they took an unknown amount of money.

In some of the robberies, the suspects took the cash registers or the victims' personal belongings before fleeing the scene in multiple vehicles.

Incident dates and locations:

9100 - 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue on June 23 at 7:18 a.m. - South Chicago

7000 - 7100 block of South Stony Island Avenue on July 1 at 6:52 a.m. - South Shore

9100 - 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue on July 6 at 8:01 a.m. - South Chicago

8700 - 8800 block of South Stony Island Avenue on July 10 at 05:06 a.m. - Calumet Heights

2400 - 2500 block of East 79th Street on July 10 at 8:48 a.m. - South Chicago

7000 - 7100 block of South Stony Island Avenue on July 10 at 9:32 a.m. - South Shore

300 - 400 block of East 103rd Street on July 13 at 5:36 a.m. - Roseland

6200 - 6300 block of Union Avenue on July 13 at 7:11 a.m. - Englewood

9200 - 9300 block of South Commercial Avenue on July 13 at 8:02 a.m. - South Chicago

2100 - 2200 block of East 95th Street on July 16 at 9 a.m. - Jeffery Manor

1400 - 1500 block of West 95th Street on July 18 at 4:15 a.m. - Washington Heights

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Property Crime Detectives at (312) 747-8384, Area Two Property Crime Detectives at (312) 747-8273, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference No. 26CWP018BBA