Chicago police warn about string of business burglaries on South, Southwest sides

Chicago police are warning about a string of business burglaries on the city's South and Southwest sides, all of which took place early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the burglaries took place between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. in the Kenwood, South Shore, Washington Heights, Beverly, Archer Heights, and West Elsdon neighborhoods.

In each incident, about four suspects wearing black ski masks, gloves, and dark clothing entered the business after breaking a glass front door/window. They then stole money, cash registers, and merchandise, while one of the thieves stayed in the vehicle.

Police said they fled the scene in a Black Infiniti sedan.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

1400 block of East 47th Street at 2:30 a.m.

7600 block of South Jeffery Boulevard at 2:45 a.m.

10300 block of South Halsted Street at 3:07 a.m.

2100 block of West 95th Street at 3:25 a.m.

4800 block of South Pulaski Road at 3:58 a.m.

5100 block of South Pulaski Road at 4:24 a.m.

Anyone with information or video of the incidents is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384, Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference number 26CWP007.