Chicago police seek man who battered, attempted to sexual assault 2 people in Logan Square

Chicago police are searching for the suspect who they said beat and attempted to sexually assault two people last month in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Both incidents happened about an hour apart on Nov. 22, the first just after 2:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Sawyer. The second happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Schubert Avenue.

Police said the suspect approached the victims on foot and beat them, and restrained the victims using his hands to gain physical control, with sexual assault as a probable motive for the attacks.

They said the victims were able to break free from the suspect when their screams alerted nearby residents, who came to help, causing the suspect to run from the scene in both reported incidents.

According to police, the suspect used verbal threats and beat the victims to force them to comply.

Police released an image of the suspect, but only from behind. They described him as a Hispanic man wearing dark gray jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt with green and black coloring at the bottom, and a gray or black ski mask. He has a medium to dark complexion, between 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 in height, with a thin build, and is between 105-160 pounds.

CPD is searching for the suspect behind two attempted sexual assaults in Logan Square last month. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference numbers JJ498163 or JJ498195.