Suspect sought in attempted child luring incident in Park West neighborhood

Chicago police are searching for the suspect accused of attempting to lure a child on the city's West Side on Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Clark Street in the Park West neighborhood.

Police said that the victim was approached by an unknown man, who attempted to lure the victim. Witnesses intervened, and the unknown offender left the scene in an unknown direction.

Police released images of the suspect described as a man between 40 and 49 years of age, about 5-feet-9 to 5-feet-10, weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a white baseball cap, sunglasses, a blue-checkered buttoned-down shirt, tan shorts, and black gym shoes with white soles at the time of the incident.

Chicago police are searching for the above suspect accused of attempting to lure a child in the Park West neighborhood on Saturday morning. Chicago Police Department

Police are advising the public to call 911 to report any suspicious persons or activity, to walk in pairs or groups, and to be aware of their surroundings and travel in well-lit populated areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8266 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK188969.