CPD wants help finding 16-year-old missing since May from McKinley Park neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want the public's help in locating a teen missing since May.

Authorities said 16-year-old Ceaser Garcia was last seen by his family on May 17 in the McKinley Park neighborhood around 4:30 p.m.

Police said Garcia has black hair and brown eyes, is 5'11" and weighs around 135 lbs.

CPD

CPD asks that you have any information on Garcia and his whereabouts to contact the Area One Detectives - SVU Office at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.