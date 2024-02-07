Watch CBS News
CPD looking for suspect in Red Line attack

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for help identifying the three suspects who robbed a man on a Red Line train.

Police said it happened just after noon on January 30th near the 47th Street station.

The three suspects grabbed the victim's cell phone and then physically attacked him when he tried to get it back.

The suspects were last seen running eastbound on 47th Street from the station.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on February 7, 2024 / 5:46 PM CST

