2 in custody after striking CPD squad car in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago police squad car was stuck in the Loop Thursday night.

Police said around 8:35 p.m., a CPD sergeant observed a row of illegally parked cars in the center of the street, in the 100 block of North State Street around 8:35 p.m. The sergeant advised the driver of one of the cars to move.

While attempting to move, the driver struck the patrol car. A second man arrived on the scene and attempted to obstruct the arrest.

Both men were placed in custody.

No injuries were reported.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 6:44 AM

