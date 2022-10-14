2 in custody after striking CPD squad car in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago police squad car was stuck in the Loop Thursday night.
Police said around 8:35 p.m., a CPD sergeant observed a row of illegally parked cars in the center of the street, in the 100 block of North State Street around 8:35 p.m. The sergeant advised the driver of one of the cars to move.
While attempting to move, the driver struck the patrol car. A second man arrived on the scene and attempted to obstruct the arrest.
Both men were placed in custody.
No injuries were reported.
