CPD squad car collides with SUV in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hurt including two Chicago police officers after a patrol car strikes an SUV in McKinley Park Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Archer Avenue.

Police said a patrol unit occupied by two officers was traveling eastbound on Archer when it struck a black SUV that turned into the officer's lane of travel.

The black SUV was originally traveling Westbound on Archer and attempted to make a left turn to head Southbound, police said.

The driver of the black SUV, a 37-year-old man, failed to yield and was transported to the University of Illinois Hospital where he is listed in good condition with minor injuries.

The two officers also suffered minor injuries and are listed in good condition at a local hospital.

The driver of the SUV was placed in custody and citations are pending.

On background, the male offender is believed to be under the influence of alcohol.