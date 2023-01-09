CPD issue alert of 2 armed robberies minutes apart on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents after two armed robberies on the city's South Side Sunday afternoon.

The crimes happened just minutes apart in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police say two African American males, between the ages of 15 and 18, wearing black clothing and ski masks exited a small white sedan and approached the victims.

They displayed handguns and demanded their phones and passcodes before fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations:

· 7300 block of south Calumet Ave. on January 8, 2023, at 4:40 p.m.

· 7300 block of south Prairie Ave. on January 8, 2023, at 4:55 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.