Chicago police superintendent says officers in Dexter Reed shooting won't be stripped of police powers for now

Chicago police head says officers in Dexter Reed shooting won't be stripped of police powers

CHICAGO (CBS) – Days after the release of dozens of videos related to the police shooting death of Dexter Reed during a traffic stop last month, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling was asked Friday about the shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, is investigating the shooting. The agency believes, based on preliminary evidence, that Reed fired at officers first, but there are still many unknowns about the conduct of the officers involved.

Investigators were still looking into why Chicago police stopped Reed in the first place and why a tactical team conducted the traffic stop for a seatbelt violation.

"A police officer was shot. A man lost his life," Snelling said during a news conference on Friday.

In his first appearance since the public saw and heard five Chicago police officers fire 96 shots in 41 seconds, striking and killing Reed, 26, during the traffic stop, Snelling said, at least for now, the officers will keep their police powers.

"I will not make a decision to strip officers until that investigation unfolds," Snelling said.

The superintendent appeared to be at odds with COPA, the agency investigating the killing. COPA had recommended the officers be relieved of their police powers while the investigation continues, in part because the same tactical group was being looked at for another traffic stop a few weeks ago.

Snelling said Friday that COPA had yet to interview the officers.

"We should let a proper investigation play out, and it should be fair across the board," he said. "Nothing and no one should be judged in a court of public opinion. So my concern is that the integrity of the investigation isn't jeopardized and all of the evidence is collected and looked at."

One of the officers involved in the traffic stop is just 23 years old. Snelling was asked how that person made it to a specialized tactical team.

"This is something that we're looking into and when something happens, we make the assessments and this is part of my training background," Snelling said. "I look at gametime film. Where can we improve?"

He added that Chicago has a "very, very, very young [police] department."

The superintendent added that the Chicago Police Department recently started to use a dashboard that they plan to use to "regularly" monitor personnel with multiple complaints.

"It will give us alerts if we see officers who have multiple complaints and then at this point, we'll take action based on what we see," Snelling said.

He added that action could mean training, taking that officer off the street for a while, and then assessing the officer to see if they need help to deal with mental health concerns like post-traumatic stress disorder.

CBS 2 is looking into whether that dashboard will be made public and the role, if any, that COPA has in putting it together.

COPA said it would not respond to Snelling's comments.