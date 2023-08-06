CPD seeking vehicle wanted in West Town hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Major Accident Investigators are searching for a vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously hurt in West Town Friday night.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Division Street at Ashland Avenue around 10:25 p.m. when they were struck.

As a result of the crash, the pedestrian sustained serious personal injuries and was hospitalized.

The car was described as a bright red-colored 2008 four-door Mercedes-Benz C35 sedan with dark-colored rims, sunroof, and tinted windows.

Chicago Police Department

After the crash, the Mercedes-Benz and its driver fled westbound on Division Street at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The vehicle was last known to display Illinois License Plate Number DC60012. Damage is expected at or near the grille portion of the vehicle.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-452. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.