Chicago police seek to identify woman who hit another passenger after exiting CTA bus

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a woman accused of attacking another rider while exiting a CTA bus on the city's Northwest Side last month.

Police said just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 15, the alleged suspect exited CTA bus No. 1528, which was traveling westbound on Addison Street toward Kimball Avenue.  When the victim got off the same bus in the 3600 block of West Addison Street, the suspect took a stick-like object and hit the victim in the head.  

After the attack, the suspect continued to ride her bike westbound on Addison Street.  

Police said before the incident, she first boarded the southbound CTA Red Line Car No. 5676 on Morse Avenue around 4:44 p.m.  

The suspect is described as an African-American woman, between 20 and 35 years old, and was dressed in a black Nike baseball cap, dark clothes, glasses, and long dreadlocks at the time of the incident.

cta-battery-suspect-2.png
Chicago police said the above suspect hit another rider in the head with a stick-like object after exiting a CTA bus. CBS News Chicago

Anyone with information about the suspect or their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Ivan Romo #21612 in the Five Violent Crimes Area 312-746-6554, or email ivan.romo@chicagopolice.org.

