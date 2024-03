The shootout followed a traffic stop in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reports.

Chicago Police officer hurt, suspect killed in West Side shootout The shootout followed a traffic stop in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On