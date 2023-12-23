Chicago police officers surprise migrant families with gifts

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's been a few weeks since the lobby of their police station was full of migrant families.

But officers at Chicago's 14th District in Logan Square didn't stop thinking or worrying about them. On Saturday, they decided to deliver those families a Christmas surprise, and CBS 2's Noel Brennan tagged along.

There was no need for a sleigh when you can fill a caravan of cop cars and trucks with Christmas gifts.

"The elves have been working really, really hard for the last couple weeks to make this happen to the point where Santa had to rent a U-Haul," said officer Edwin Pagan who works at the 14th District station.

He was on a Christmas mission to help migrant families who used to call his police station home, before they all moved into a shelter.

"There's about 42 families where they stayed here an average of three to six months," Pagan said.

Migrant families didn't know it, but Christmas was coming with lights and sirens leading the way.

"So we wanted to do something special for the children for Christmas," said Commander Melinda Linas.

The caravan greeted a crowd at a shelter in West Town. Santa may have gotten the credit, but it was volunteers and officers who made sure every kid got a gift picked out just for him or her.

"Station 14 is the best in Chicago," said one migrant.

Families burst with gratitude and joy.

"They came here with nothing, and for the children at a time like this, it's so nice to be able to give them something to make them smile," said Linas.

Linas was proud to see her officers give and get back so much more.

Brennan: "How does it make you feel?"

Pagan: "Oh, it makes me feel good. Anyone who knows me, knows this is what I'm about."

The Christmas mission was accomplished.