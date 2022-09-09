CPD issue alert after man attempted to kidnap girl, 5, in Belmont Cragin

Police search for man who attempted to kidnap girl, 5, in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old girl in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 11:58 a.m.

Police said the girl was walking alongside her mother when an unknown man followed. The man engaged in conversation with the mother and offered money for the girl.

When the mother refused, the suspect attempted to grab the girl by the hair towards him, police said.

The mother and girl was able to get away safely.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with light skin between 20 to 25 years old, a thin beard, standing between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches, and weighing between 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing bright red hair, a black hat, a black t-shirt, and red shorts at the time of the incident.

Police advise the public to not let children walk alone, and identify safe havens along their child's route to school, such as businesses or trusted neighbors.

Parents are also encouraged to find information on how to start a Parent Patrol or Walking School Bus Program at their child's school by calling the CAPS Implementation Office at 312-747-9987.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Area Five Detective Bureau at 312-746-6554