CPD hosting more in-person exams at city college locations through Sunday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is holding another round of in-person exams.

There's one happening Thursday at noon at Malcolm X College, located at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

Anyone between the ages of 21 to 39 is eligible to take the exam to begin the process of becoming a Chicago police officer.

If you register in advance, you will get a study guide, but you can also register in person.

Testing will run now through Sunday.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 6:59 AM

