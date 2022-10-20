CPD hosting more in-person exams at city college locations through Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is holding another round of in-person exams.
There's one happening Thursday at noon at Malcolm X College, located at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.
Anyone between the ages of 21 to 39 is eligible to take the exam to begin the process of becoming a Chicago police officer.
If you register in advance, you will get a study guide, but you can also register in person.
Testing will run now through Sunday.
