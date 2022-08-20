Watch CBS News
CPD hosting gun turn-in event Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hosting a gun turn-in event to get weapons off the streets.

It's taking place at Hope Community Church in the Austin neighborhood.

For every gun turned in, the owner will receive a $100 gift card.

Every replica, BB gun, and airsoft gun can also be turned in for a $10 gift card -- no questions asked.

The event runs today from 10 this morning until 2 p.m.

