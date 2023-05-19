CPD hosting gun buyback events across the city this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police will host several gun turn-in events around the city on Saturday.
Here's what you need to know:
The events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p-m at the following locations:
- Uptown Baptist Church.
- New Life Covenant.
- People's Church of the Harvest.
- House of Hope
- New Beginnings Church.
For each gun turned in, participants will receive a $100 gift card.
BB guns, air guns, and replicas will earn $10 gift cards
