CPD hosting gun buyback events across the city this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police will host several gun turn-in events around the city on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know:

The events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p-m at the following locations:

  • Uptown Baptist Church.
  • New Life Covenant.
  • People's Church of the Harvest.
  • House of Hope
  • New Beginnings Church.

For each gun turned in, participants will receive a $100 gift card.

BB guns, air guns, and replicas will earn $10 gift cards

May 19, 2023

