CPD hosting gun buyback events across the city this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police will host several gun turn-in events around the city on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know:

The events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p-m at the following locations:

Uptown Baptist Church.

New Life Covenant.

People's Church of the Harvest.

House of Hope

New Beginnings Church.

For each gun turned in, participants will receive a $100 gift card.

BB guns, air guns, and replicas will earn $10 gift cards