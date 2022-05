Chicago Police Department holds graduation for new recruits

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's graduation day for the latest class of recruits from the Chicago Police Training Academy.

Police Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot were on hand for the packed ceremony at Navy Pier Tuesday morning.

Aside from the new recruits, recently promoted command staff, lieutenants and sergeants also were honored.