CPD to host in-person entry exams this month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department will be hosting in-person officer entry exams this month.

Here's what you need to know:

The exams will be given at all City Colleges of Chicago locations from July 28 to 30. There will be morning and afternoon sessions.

You must be between the ages of 18 and 39 to take the exam and begin the process of becoming an officer.

Participants can register in advance online through the CPD website -- but walk-ins are also welcome.

Those who register ahead of time will get access to a study guide and be guaranteed a slot.

Be sure to bring a current and valid government-issued photo ID.