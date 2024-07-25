Watch CBS News
CPD releases endangered missing person alert for suburban senior citizen

Endangered missing person alert issued for Tsering Wangyal
Endangered missing person alert issued for Tsering Wangyal

CHICAGO (CBS)—Chicago police want to know if you've seen a missing suburban woman and on Thursday, the department released an endangered missing person alert for Tsering Wangyal.

The 82-year-old has been missing since last week, and she was last seen at her Skokie condo building that day. She was captured on surveillance video at the Levy Senior Center in Evanston later that night.

The family said she left without her money or phone.

