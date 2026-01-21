Chicago police warn of burglars using sledgehammers and crowbars to break into businesses

Chicago police are warning about a string of burglaries over four days last week where thieves used sledgehammers and crowbars to bust through glass front doors or windows of businesses across the city.

Police said eight times between Jan. 12 and Jan. 15, a group of four to five burglars broke into the front doors or windows of businesses, before stealing cash, registers, ATMs, and merchandise.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

the 3500 block of North Broadway at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 12,

two businesses on the 2300 block of North Clark Street around 3 a.m. on Jan. 12,

the 2600 block of West 39th Place at 3:22 a.m. on Jan. 12,

the 4500 block of South Archer Avenue at 3:29 a.m. on Jan. 12,

the 4400 block of South Western Avene at 4:23 a.m. on Jan. 13,

the 3200 block of South Princeton Avenue at 4:41 a.m. on Jan. 13,

the 6500 block of North Sheridan Road at 2:51 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Police said the thieves have been seen driving a black or purple 2018 Kia Optima, a gray Kia Sorento, and a black Kia SUV.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area 3 Detectives at (312) 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. Please use reference # 26-CWP-003A.