CPD issue alert of business burglaries in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert Saturday of burglaries involving businesses in the Englewood neighborhood.

The burglaries happened during the months of June and July during the early morning hours. Three of the businesses were robbed twice.

Police say in each incident, a person wearing a green or yellow shirt with green shorts, gained entry by throwing a blunt object or brick through a side window and taking property.

Incident times and locations:

· 6900 Block of South Halsted Street on June 20 at 12:13 a.m.

· 6600 Block of South Halsted Street on June 20 at 3:47 a.m.

· 6600 Block of South Halsted Street on June 20 at 10:00 a.m.

· 6900 Block of South Halsted Street on June 30 at 2:25 a.m.

· 700 Block of West 69th Street on July 13 at 2:45 a.m.

· 7300 Block of South Halsted Street on July 19 at 8:00 a.m.

· 7300 Block of South Halsted Street on July 19 at 12:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8382.