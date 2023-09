CPD arrests three teens in connection to armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police arrest three teenagers for armed robberies across the city.

Police said they connected the teens to robberies at seven locations on Saturday alone.

The crime spree ended after officers arrested them in the Loop Saturday afternoon.

The boys, ages 17, 16, and 15, now face more than ten felony charges each.