Chicago Crime: CPD issue alert of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Brainerd and Beverly neighborhoods of armed robberies that happened Tuesday.

Police said two to three suspects would approach victims on the street and demand their property while armed with a handgun.

Incident time and location:

· October 25, 2022, 10:15 am 600 block of West 95th Street.

· October 25, 2022, 10:37 am 2200 block of West 92nd Street.

· October 25, 2022, 1:10 pm 9100 block of South Wallace Street.

Police only had vague descriptions of the suspects but said they were black males between the ages of 16 to 25, between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall wearing hooded sweatshirts. They were also possibly wearing surgical-style or N95 masks.

It has been documented that on two occasions the suspects fled in a stolen 2020 Black Kia Sportage possibly with a rear passenger window broken out.

Police are reminding the public to always be aware of their surroundings and if they are confronted by an assailant to remain calm. Remember any unique physical characteristics including scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc., and if possible, vehicle information including make, model, color, and license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Two at 312-747-8273.