Chicago police issue warning about attempted kidnapping on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after a man attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl on the city's South Side.

Police said the girl was walking her dogs, in the 6100 block of West 62nd Street on Monday just before 4 p.m., when a man in a black SUV called out to her and asked if she needed a ride.

The child saw the offender performing lewd acts and continued to walk away at which point he cursed at the child and drove away, police said.

The offender was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, with a slender build, short cropped curly hair, and full facial hair wearing a black T-shirt at the time. He was driving a black newer edition 4-door compact SUV with tinted windows.

Police are reminding the public:

Be aware of this situation and alert your neighbors.

Call 911 to report any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activity in your neighborhood.

Do not let children walk or play alone.

Identify safe havens along your child's route to school and home.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact the Bureau of Detectives – SIU at 312-492-3810.