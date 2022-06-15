Watch CBS News
COVID outbreak at Manteno veteran's home

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Officials are keeping a close eye on a veterans' home in Manteno, where there's a COVID outbreak. 

Manteno is south of the Chicago, just north of Kankakee.

Sixteen residents at the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno came down with COVID. One person who was already in hospice died. Six staff members also tested positive. 

The residents are all vaccinated and 15 of them are up to date with their boosters. A doctor is watching them all to see if they need antiviral pills.  

Officials at the facility said all communal dining and activities are cancelled until the outbreak is over...

