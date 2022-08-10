COVID guidelines for students, teachers returning to Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teachers and kids won't need a mask or a COVID vaccine to attend class every day at Chicago Public Schools (CPS) this year.

But the district is changing some of its COVID protocols. The changes involve "close contact" protocols. There are now three options when COVID is detected in a classroom.

You can submit proof of vaccination learn or work from home for five days, then wear a mask in school for another five days or participate in "test to stay" protocols.

Masks aren't required but strongly recommended.

As for contact tracing, if one person in an elementary classroom tests positive, the entire classroom is considered a close contact.