Couple robbed while walking home on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A couple was robbed while walking home from a bar in Lakeview Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Barry Avenue.

The husband and wife said they were walking back from Cody's Public House bar when they were approached by two men.

"A car kind of sped up and stopped very abruptly and two men got out of the backseats," Alyssa said.

One of the robbers who hopped out of the car had a metal stick and demanded her purse, police said.

"They jumped out and they were like, we're going to need your purse," she said. "Then he goes, no no you're not going to need it. And they are like, yeah unfortunately yeah, sorry, We're going to need your purse. So, I just handed them my purse and they got back in the car, and they sped off."

The robbers got away with her purse. No one was hurt.

No arrests were made. Police were searching for the suspects.